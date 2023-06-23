Two Fedora Spins Eye Going X.Org-less
The Fedora Sericea and Sway spins are eyeing the possibility of shipping without the xorg-x11 packages for being the first X.Org-less desktop spins in the Fedora Linux world.
Fedora Sway that makes use of Wayland's i3 compositor and Fedora Sericea is an immutable variant of it. Fedora Sway and Sericea had still been depending upon X.Org for the SDDM X11 display manager, but since SDDM's Wayland support has come together and the Wayland greeter is experimental in SDDM 0.20 that's finally been released, they are eyeing the possibility of going full-on Wayland.
The plan to drop the xorg-x11 packages from these Fedora spins are now under evaluation by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo). See the Fedora Wiki page for more details on this change proposal for the autumn release of Fedora 39.
