Fedora Onyx To Become An Official Fedora Linux Immutable Variant
Fedora Onyx is an immutable variant of Fedora Linux featuring the Budgie Desktop Environment. This is similar to the existing Fedora Budgie spin that already exists but will be an immutable variant akin to Fedora Silverblue and the KDE-based Fedora Kinoite.
The now-approved change proposal explains of the Fedora Onyx plans:
"Fedora Onyx is an immutable desktop operating system, featuring the Budgie Desktop environment. Fedora Onyx leverages the same foundational technologies as other Fedora immutable variants such as Fedora Silverblue, Fedora Kinoite, and Fedora Sericea (flatpak, rpm-ostree, podman, toolbx). Fedora Onyx is built for people that are attracted to / find value in the Fedora computing platform and Budgie Desktop environment, but need the robust immutability and atomic capabilities that rpm-ostree provides, which are not be offered through traditional Fedora spins (e.g. Fedora Budgie Spin)."
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee members voted all in favor of approving this new immutable variant.