Fedora Atomic Desktops Born Out Of Fedora Silverblue Success
Fedora Atomic Desktops is the branding to represent and simplify the RPM-OSTree-based immutable/atomic spins. Prior to being named Fedora Silverblue, its original incarnation was originally known as Fedora Atomic Workstation. While now Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway Atomic (formerly Fedora Sericea), and Fedora Budgie Atomic (formerly Fedora Onyx) will be known as the Fedora Atomic Desktops family. Future Fedora atomic/immutable spins will carry the "Fedora [Desktop Name] Atomic" branding.
More details on today's Fedora Atomic Desktops announcement via FedoraMagazine.org.