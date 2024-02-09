Fedora Atomic Desktops Born Out Of Fedora Silverblue Success

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 February 2024 at 09:57 AM EST. 17 Comments
FEDORA
Born out of the success of Fedora Silverblue and the other Fedora immutable variants relying on RPM-OSTree, Fedora has announced Fedora Atomic Desktops as the new branding for these spins.

Fedora Atomic Desktops is the branding to represent and simplify the RPM-OSTree-based immutable/atomic spins. Prior to being named Fedora Silverblue, its original incarnation was originally known as Fedora Atomic Workstation. While now Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway Atomic (formerly Fedora Sericea), and Fedora Budgie Atomic (formerly Fedora Onyx) will be known as the Fedora Atomic Desktops family. Future Fedora atomic/immutable spins will carry the "Fedora [Desktop Name] Atomic" branding.

Fedora Atomic Desktops logo


More details on today's Fedora Atomic Desktops announcement via FedoraMagazine.org.
