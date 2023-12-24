Fedora 40 Plans To Unify /usr/bin & /usr/sbin
One of the latest change proposals filed for Fedora 40 is to unify their /usr/bin and /usr/sbin locations.
The change proposal explains:
"The /usr/sbin directory becomes a symlink to bin, which means paths like /usr/bin/foo and /usr/sbin/foo point to the same place. /bin and /sbin are already symlinks to /usr/bin and /usr/sbin, so effectively /bin/foo and /sbin/foo also point to the same place. /usr/sbin will be removed from the default $PATH."
The split between /bin and /sbin is no longer useful with prior needs no longer relevant. Fedora years ago merged /bin and /usr/bin and as the last step they want to unify /usr/bin and /usr/sbin.
The change proposal views this as a simplification for both packagers and end-users, Fedora will be more compatible with other Linux distribution locations like Debian, and follows the likes of Arch Linux that did the merge in the past. The change still needs to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) to make it for April's Fedora 40 release.
