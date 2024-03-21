Fedora Linux 40 Beta Cleared For Release Next Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 March 2024 at 04:39 PM EDT.
After not making its early beta target for 12 March and then failing to make its intended release date of 19 March, Fedora Linux 40 Beta is now cleared for releasing next week.

Fedora Linux 40 Beta is now deemed ready for shipping and will be released next Tuesday, 26 March. Fedora Linux 40 features the GNOME 46 desktop components, the shiny new KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop will be available, the Linux 6.8 kernel is powering this beast, and a plethora of software package updates like LLVM 18 along with various exciting features.

Fedora Operations Architect Aoife Moloney announced the readiness now for being able to ship Fedora 40 Beta next week. Those wanting to begin testing out Fedora 40 in its beta state over the weekend can fetch the latest compose images.

Fedora Linux 40 is aiming to officially ship in mid to late April depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out with any new blocker bugs.
