Fedora 40 Cleared To Ship AMD ROCm 6, Packages May Reintroduce KDE X11 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 February 2024 at 06:56 AM EST. 20 Comments
FEDORA
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) on Monday approved some last-minute features ahead of the Fedora Linux 40 release quickly coming up in February.

Voted and approved on within the FESCo tickets ahead of their weekly meeting were the following changes for this week:

- A new tool for Fedora IoT called "Simplified Provisioning" that makes it easier to deploy and configure the Fedora Internet of Things (IoT) edition.

- Fedora IoT will now be built using the RPM-OSTree unified core.

- Fedora IoT is also now cleared to ship a Fedora IoT Bootable Container for edge and IoT use-cases.

- IBUS 1.5.30 is approved for Fedora 40 along with ibus-anthy 1.5.16.

- Replacing iotop with the iotop-c implementation.

- Packaging its own PyTorch rather than relying on PIP.

- Packaging up AMD's ROCm 6 compute stack. Fedora previously worked on packaging up the ROCm compute packages to make it easier to deploy while this approval is on moving to the new ROCm 6.0 base.

- Using bpfman for managing BPF eBPF programs.

- As for the recent debate around Fedora 40 dropping KDE X11 by default, FESCo has offered their latest guidance. At the meeting they decided that KDE packages may reintroduce support for X11 are allowed in the main Fedora repositories but that they must not be included by default for any release-blocking deliverables like the ISO/image, etc. Upgrades from Fedora 38 and Fedora 39 to Fedora 40 will also switch to Wayland by default for the KDE Plasma Wayland session.

Fedora Workstation


More details on this week's FESco rulings can be found via the Fedora mailing list.
20 Comments
Related News
Fedora Atomic Desktops Born Out Of Fedora Silverblue Success
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
Fedora Linux 40 Looks To Replace iotop With iotop-c
Fedora 40 Looks To bpfman For Managing eBPF Programs
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40
Fedora 40 Looks At Packaging Its Own PyTorch
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming
LLVM/Clang Can Work Fine As A GCC Replacement For Linux Distributions