Fedora 40 Looks To bpfman For Managing eBPF Programs

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 22 January 2024 at 03:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA
Fedora 40 is looking at bpfman for serving as the default eBPF program manager to simplify the deployment and administration of said eBPF programs.

The eBPF technology has proven remarkably robust as essentially an in-kernel virtual machine for allowing run-time loading of additional "programs" via JIT compilation or interpreted. Many use-cases have come about from profiling to networking and much more as shared over the years in numerous Phoronix articles.

With Fedora 40 there is a proposal to use Bpfman as the default eBPF manager for prividing insight into eBPF utilization, making it easier to load eBPF programs, and managing the eBPF file-system and related attributes.

bpfman logo


The change proposal notes quite clearly:
"We do aim to have this included in Fedora so it becomes the de-facto and easy way to load eBPF programs."

Pending approval soon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo), bpfman will likely be in Fedora 40 for enhancing eBPF management come April.

More information on the Bpfman project itself is available via bpfman.io.
