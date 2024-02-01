New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 1 February 2024 at 10:43 AM EST. 15 Comments
FEDORA
This week the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on some new features coming for Fedora 40 this April.

Fedora 40 is continuing to look quite exciting with its new features and improvements. A fresh batch of changes were approved this week by FESCo for Fedora 40. The latest approvals include:

- The updated toolchain for Fedora 40 has been approved. This includes GCC 14 as the forthcoming annual feature release to the GNU Compiler Collection. In addition to GCC 14 with its new CPU targets, new C and C++ standards support, and other features, the approved toolchain upgrade also includes GNU Binutils 2.41, Glibc 2.39, and GDB 14.1.

- OpenJDK Java 21 will serve as the default system JDK of Fedora 40. OpenJDK 21 is replacing the former default on Fedora Linux of OpenJDK 17. JDK 8 and JDK 11 will remain available in Fedora.

- The network install images for Fedora Server and Fedora Everything will no longer fit on a CD with the 700MB size... Due in part due to increasing pressure from the size of linux-firmware.git binaries for device firmware, the Fedora network install images can no longer reasonably fit on a CD (700MB). Thus the 700MB size restriction for the Fedora network install images is dropped and allowing higher limits... Then again barely anyone is using CDs in 2024 for installing Linux.

This week's meeting minutes for FESCo can be found on the mailing list.

Fedora on laptops


Separately there is some ongoing conflict over X11 support for KDE with Fedora 40. As part of KDE Plasma 6.0 in Fedora 40, Fedora's KDE X11 support is being dropped. However, outside of the KDE SIG team new review requests were posted for re-introducing kwin-x11 and plasma-workspace-x11 packages. An injunction has been filed with FESCo over the attempt to re-introduce KDE X11 support.

What the KDE SIG team is proposing instead is to still have KDE Plasma X11 support limited to a COPR repository to be maintained on a best-effort option for those not wanting to use KDE Plasma Wayland. FESCo is still to decide on this KDE X11 matter.
15 Comments
Related News
Fedora Linux 40 Looks To Replace iotop With iotop-c
Fedora 40 Looks To bpfman For Managing eBPF Programs
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40
Fedora 40 Looks At Packaging Its Own PyTorch
Fedora 40 Moving Ahead In Beefing Up Its Security
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols