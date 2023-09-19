Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Fedora 39 Beta Released With Faster DNF, GNOME 45 Desktop
Fedora 39 Beta brings many updates over Fedora 38 including a faster DNF, the GNOME 45 desktop for Fedora Workstation, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available.
During my brief testing of the Fedora 39 beta so far it's been working out well. I'll begin testing Fedora 39 on more systems and benchmarking soon. I look forward to using Fedora 39 on my main production system when upgrading to the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen4 Phoenix laptop.
More details on the Fedora 39 Beta changes via the release announcement on FedoraMagazine.org. More details on the Fedora 39 changes can also be found via the Fedora Wiki.