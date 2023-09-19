Fedora 39 Beta Released With Faster DNF, GNOME 45 Desktop

The beta release of Fedora 39 is now available for testing ahead of its planned stable release prior to the end of October.

Fedora 39 Beta brings many updates over Fedora 38 including a faster DNF, the GNOME 45 desktop for Fedora Workstation, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available.

Fedora 39 Beta


During my brief testing of the Fedora 39 beta so far it's been working out well. I'll begin testing Fedora 39 on more systems and benchmarking soon. I look forward to using Fedora 39 on my main production system when upgrading to the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen4 Phoenix laptop.

Fedora 39 Beta


Fedora 39 Beta


More details on the Fedora 39 Beta changes via the release announcement on FedoraMagazine.org. More details on the Fedora 39 changes can also be found via the Fedora Wiki.
