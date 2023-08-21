Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen4 AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U Linux Tests Forthcoming

For those that have been eyeing an AMD Ryzen 7 7040 "Phoenix" series laptop for Linux use, over the coming weeks ahead there will be benchmarks and a review on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen4 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U laptop. With this 8-core / 16-thread Zen 4 mobile processor clocking up to 5.1GHz, 64GB of LPDDR5x-6400 memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, and 2.8K OLED display it should be a real treat if the Linux support is all in good shape.Given the great results so far from the Ryzen 7 7840U Zen 4 processor with the Acer Swift Edge 16 testing under Linux and overall good experience, for a while I've been looking for an interesting laptop to use as my next main production laptop. Last week I ended up ordering the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen4 laptop now that it's available in the US and managing to snag a great deal on it. Prior to commissioning it as my main production system, I'll be running many benchmarks and a review on this interesting Lenovo ThinkPad Zen 4 laptop.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7850U, 64GB of LPDDR5x, 1TB NVMe, 14-inch 2.8k OLED non-glare display, and Lenovo supporting Linux better than other major vendors when it comes to LVFS/Fwupd support and other upstream Linux kernel driver improvements, this laptop should be a real treat on Linux... It ships with Windows 11 Pro, but stay tuned for my Linux review in the coming weeks. The RAM is soldered but at 64GB, that should be certainly sufficient for the lifetime of its use. By the time my initial testing on this ThinkPad P14s wraps up, Fedora Workstation 39 should be about ready for release as my preferred production OS.