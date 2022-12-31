Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Fedora 38 Plans For GCC 13, Binutils 2.39 & Glibc 2.37 Toolchain
The system-wide change proposal has been filed for having the very latest GNU toolchain updates in Fedora 38. The planned versions include GCC 13, Binutils 2.39, the GNU C Library (glibc) 2.37, and the GDB 12.1 debugger.
GCC 13 is a big update with introducing the Rust and Modula-2 language front-ends, AMD Zen 4 "znver4" support, various other new/updated CPU targets, various C and C++ language features added, and a ton of other work that has collected over the past year.
Binutils 2.39 and Glibc 2.37 are the other central components to the GNU toolchain that will be at their latest versions come the April release.
Again, not particularly surprising given Fedora's track record of always shipping with the very newest open-source compiler components, but for the formality the change proposal has been submitted to officially layout the toolchain plans for this next Fedora release.
Fedora 38 is currently aiming to be out by mid to late April.