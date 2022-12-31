Fedora 38 Plans For GCC 13, Binutils 2.39 & Glibc 2.37 Toolchain

31 December 2022
Fedora has a tradition of always shipping with the very latest open-source compiler toolchain components and central to that is always having the very latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). At times this up-to-date toolchain quest has meant shipping a release candidate / near-final GCC build when it comes to their Q2 release of the year that often lands right around the same time as the annual GCC feature release. Fedora 38 will be another release to again aim for the very latest GNU compiler toolchain components.

The system-wide change proposal has been filed for having the very latest GNU toolchain updates in Fedora 38. The planned versions include GCC 13, Binutils 2.39, the GNU C Library (glibc) 2.37, and the GDB 12.1 debugger.

GCC 13 is a big update with introducing the Rust and Modula-2 language front-ends, AMD Zen 4 "znver4" support, various other new/updated CPU targets, various C and C++ language features added, and a ton of other work that has collected over the past year.

Binutils 2.39 and Glibc 2.37 are the other central components to the GNU toolchain that will be at their latest versions come the April release.


Again, not particularly surprising given Fedora's track record of always shipping with the very newest open-source compiler components, but for the formality the change proposal has been submitted to officially layout the toolchain plans for this next Fedora release.

Fedora 38 is currently aiming to be out by mid to late April.
