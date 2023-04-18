Fedora 38 Released With GNOME 44 Desktop, GCC 13, Many New Features
Fedora 38 has been released today after meeting its early release target.
Matthew Miller announced today: "Our release schedule has two dates: a main target date (which you should usually expect) and an "early" target (which is is kind of like the thing where you set your clock five minutes early so you're not late). This time around, thanks to the hard work of our amazing community, we've met our release criteria at the early target, so we're releasing today!"
Fedora 38 brings many changes including the GCC 13 system compiler and other updated toolchain components like GNU Make 4.4, Glibc 2.37, Binutils 2.39, Golang 1.20, Ruby 3.2, and more. There is also expanded use of Noto fonts, shorter shutdown timers, the initial work on unified kernel support, the Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are available, and GNOME 44 components are powering the Fedora Workstation 38.
Those wanting to download the various Fedora 38 release flavors can find them on the newly-designed site at FedoraProject.org.
