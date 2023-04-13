Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
It was announced overnight that Fedora Linux 38 final is a "GO" and will ship on Tuesday. Fedora 38 brings many changes including the GCC 13 system compiler and other updated toolchain components like GNU Make 4.4, Glibc 2.37, Binutuils 2.39, Golang 1.20, Ruby 3.2, and more. There is also expanded use of Noto fonts, shorter shutdown timers, the initial work on unified kernel support, the Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are available, and GNOME 44 components are powering the Fedora Workstation 38.
In my testing Fedora Workstation 38 is another fantastic release. It's exciting now to see Fedora 38 releasing for its early target date. Those that have long been in the Linux community can surely recall the days when Fedora was notorious for its release delays in the name of ensuring a quality release.
Those eager to test out Fedora Workstation 38 or the various other F38 spins, the 1.6 compose images are what has been validated as the final Fedora 38 builds if you want to begin your testing or roll-out over the weekend.