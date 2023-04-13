Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 April 2023 at 06:26 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FEDORA
The much anticipated Fedora 38 is cleared for releasing on Tuesday. There are no delays with the Fedora 38 cycle and in fact hitting their "early target date" for shipping on 18 April.

It was announced overnight that Fedora Linux 38 final is a "GO" and will ship on Tuesday. Fedora 38 brings many changes including the GCC 13 system compiler and other updated toolchain components like GNU Make 4.4, Glibc 2.37, Binutuils 2.39, Golang 1.20, Ruby 3.2, and more. There is also expanded use of Noto fonts, shorter shutdown timers, the initial work on unified kernel support, the Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are available, and GNOME 44 components are powering the Fedora Workstation 38.


In my testing Fedora Workstation 38 is another fantastic release. It's exciting now to see Fedora 38 releasing for its early target date. Those that have long been in the Linux community can surely recall the days when Fedora was notorious for its release delays in the name of ensuring a quality release.

Those eager to test out Fedora Workstation 38 or the various other F38 spins, the 1.6 compose images are what has been validated as the final Fedora 38 builds if you want to begin your testing or roll-out over the weekend.
5 Comments
Related News
Fedora Workstation Aiming To Improve Encryption, Possibly Encrypted Disk By Default In The Future
Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels
Fedora Workstation 38 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Fantastic Release
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Incomplete Fedora 38 Changes Pushed Back, Including Dropping Legacy X.Org Drivers
Fedora Considers Dropping Delta RPMs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router
PipeWire 0.3.68 Released With New RTP Session Module, Many Other Changes
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System