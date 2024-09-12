Fedora 42 Will Try Again To Use The New Anaconda Installer's Web UI
With Fedora 41 working its way to release toward the end of October, some early feature/change proposals for Fedora 42 are being filed for what will be the Fedora Linux release out next spring.
Some early change/fedora proposals are being created for Fedora 42 that still need to be vetted by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but are coming together now that feature work on Fedora 41 is wrapping up.
One change that we've been expecting with Fedora 42 is the Anaconda OS installer to transition to its new web-based user interface. It was previously delayed to Fedora 41 but then pushed back to Fedora 42. Hopefully for Fedora 42 this brand new UI for the Anaconda installer will be ready for use by default.
The newest change proposal for the Anaconda Web UI for Fedora 42 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
Another early change proposal for Fedora 42 is distributing Kickstart files as OCI artifacts:
"Fedora distributed as bootable container ships via OCI registry. Installation is typically done by conversion into a VM image or ISO installer via osbuild (image builder), however, booting from network is a useful workflow for bare-metal fleet deployments. Required files to perform such installation are not available in the OCI repository that could be fetched from registry in a similar manner as the bootable container.
As of today, files are only available in the Fedora RPM repository and the installation workflow would be cumbersome to find appropriate RPM repo version and extract needed files instead of fetching all the needed assets from the registry only. The change introduces a new OCI repository with the files in question for each Fedora stable version."
Another new proposal is for PHP 8.4 in Fedora 42. This isn't surprising at all but just a formality. Fedora always tends to ship with the latest major PHP release each cycle. PHP 8.4 will be out in late 2024 and thus should be in good shape for shipping in Fedora 42 in the early months of 2025.
