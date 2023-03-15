Fedora Workstation 38 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Fantastic Release

I've been playing around with the current development state of Fedora 38 the past few days on several test boxes. While only reaching Fedora 38 Beta this week, it already feels quite polished and stable. To sum it up quite simply, Fedora Workstation 38 is looking like it will be another fantastic release and continuing the modern Fedora Project trend of putting out a bleeding-edge Linux distribution yet production-ready and with far less blemishes compared to releases from years ago.

My Fedora Workstation 38 (~Beta) experience so far has been going great. I haven't hit any major problems or even any annoying issues... I guess personally most frustrating is still not liking the GNOME Text Editor as good as the former gedit as my biggest complaint on the GNOME 44 side. The only actual problems encountered on Fedora Workstation 38 is issues building a few pieces of software, which isn't surprising considering Fedora 38 shifts to the new GCC 13 compiler and some compiler warnings/errors coming up, but not a problem of Fedora per se. GCC 13 hasn't been giving as many issues as the transition from GCC 11 to GCC 12 at least with the code-bases I've been building.

Fedora 38 Beta


Fedora Workstation 38 with Linux 6.2 + Mesa 23.0 means a great open-source graphics experience including on the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series and Intel Arc Graphics. Plus all of the other bleeding-edge components are a delight as usual.

Fedora 38 Beta


On my main production system I remain a happy Fedora Workstation user and though the reliability of Fedora updating has improved a lot over the years, I still have nightmares from long ago. I look forward to upgrading to Fedora Workstation 38 on my main production system when next upgrading that laptop later in the year. But besides that I'll continue to be stressing Fedora 38 on various test systems.

Fedora 38 Beta


Fedora 38 stable is due to be released around the end of April and come then will be plenty of tests on Phoronix while I've also been working on some preliminary Fedora 37 vs. 38 Beta comparisons that will be published in the coming days.

Great job to Red Hat and the Fedora community involved for the fabulous work thus far on Fedora 38.
