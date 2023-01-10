Fedora 38 Features Approved For Unified Kernel, mdadm BIOS RAID, Xfce 4.18

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 10 January 2023 at 07:18 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
At today's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) more features were approved for the Fedora 38 release coming up in April.

Among the FESCo-approved changes leading up today's meeting were:

- The initial phase of Fedora's Unified Kernel Support plans around Unified Kernel Image (UKI) handling has been approved. The initial phase would focus on shipping a UKI as an optional sub-RPM that users can opt into initially, updating kernel install scripts so unified kernels are installed and properly updated, and bootloader support for unified kernel images. Adding systemd-boot support to the installers, better measurement and remote attestation support, and switching Fedora Cloud images to using unified kernels are among the additional goals but of lower priority.

- Fedora's X.Org Server will no longer allow byte-swapped clients by default. This is a security enhancement and the upstream X.Org Server has now picked up this change.

- Fedora 38 is cleared to use mdadm for its BIOS RAID handling within the Anaconda installer. Due to DMRAID no longer being maintained, Fedora is planning to use mdadm for its BIOS / fake RAID support.

- Pyramid 2.0 is cleared for packaging in Fedora 38 as the newest major release of this Python framework. Pyramid 2.0 has been out since March 2021 while Fedora Linux has been shipping the outdated 1.x series until now.

- The Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are being added as the newest major release for that lightweight desktop. Xfce has improvements to its Thunar file manager, settings handling, Xfwm4 window manager handling for adaptive Vsync with GLX, improved UI scaling for HiDPI displays, performance improvements, and various other changes. Those using the Xfce desktop with Fedora will be pleased to find Xfce 4.18 with the F38 update.

Meanwhile the plans around DNF5 were not voted on and still to be discussed further on the mailing list.

More details on today's Fedora 38 feature activity via this mailing list thread.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 38 To Beef Up Its Compiler Fortification Defenses
Fedora Decides After All To Allow Default Compiler Flag To Help Debugging/Profiling
Fedora Budgie & Sway Spins Approved For Fedora 38
Fedora 38 Plans For GCC 13, Binutils 2.39 & Glibc 2.37 Toolchain
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Fedora Linux Looks To Close Another "Large Attack Surface" With The X.Org Server
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter