Fedora 38 Features Approved For Unified Kernel, mdadm BIOS RAID, Xfce 4.18
Among the FESCo-approved changes leading up today's meeting were:
- The initial phase of Fedora's Unified Kernel Support plans around Unified Kernel Image (UKI) handling has been approved. The initial phase would focus on shipping a UKI as an optional sub-RPM that users can opt into initially, updating kernel install scripts so unified kernels are installed and properly updated, and bootloader support for unified kernel images. Adding systemd-boot support to the installers, better measurement and remote attestation support, and switching Fedora Cloud images to using unified kernels are among the additional goals but of lower priority.
- Fedora's X.Org Server will no longer allow byte-swapped clients by default. This is a security enhancement and the upstream X.Org Server has now picked up this change.
- Fedora 38 is cleared to use mdadm for its BIOS RAID handling within the Anaconda installer. Due to DMRAID no longer being maintained, Fedora is planning to use mdadm for its BIOS / fake RAID support.
- Pyramid 2.0 is cleared for packaging in Fedora 38 as the newest major release of this Python framework. Pyramid 2.0 has been out since March 2021 while Fedora Linux has been shipping the outdated 1.x series until now.
- The Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are being added as the newest major release for that lightweight desktop. Xfce has improvements to its Thunar file manager, settings handling, Xfwm4 window manager handling for adaptive Vsync with GLX, improved UI scaling for HiDPI displays, performance improvements, and various other changes. Those using the Xfce desktop with Fedora will be pleased to find Xfce 4.18 with the F38 update.
Meanwhile the plans around DNF5 were not voted on and still to be discussed further on the mailing list.
More details on today's Fedora 38 feature activity via this mailing list thread.