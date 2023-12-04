FEX 2312 Brings More Optimizations For Running x86_64 Games/Apps On AArch64

The newest monthly release of FEX is now available for this open-source project that allows running x86_64 games and applications on 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux environments.As with many recent releases, FEX 2312 is focused on more optimizations to better the performance of this emulator. There's been a lot of exciting optimizations merged in recent weeks to help the performance on ARM, with Geekbench showing a 17% improvement to performance and Bytemark showing a 60% boost. A lot of games running with FEX are now also GPU limited rather than CPU limited.

FEX is showing off some very nice performance improvements with FEX 2312.FEX 2312 also has various bug fixes, support for extracting EROFS images, improvements to WOW64 compatibility for newer versions of Wine, preparations for improving GDB server integration, and other changes.FEX 2312 can be downloaded from GitHub . More details on this December update for FEX to round out 2023 can be found on FEX-Emu.com