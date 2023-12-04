FEX 2312 Brings More Optimizations For Running x86_64 Games/Apps On AArch64

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 December 2023 at 06:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The newest monthly release of FEX is now available for this open-source project that allows running x86_64 games and applications on 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux environments.

As with many recent releases, FEX 2312 is focused on more optimizations to better the performance of this emulator. There's been a lot of exciting optimizations merged in recent weeks to help the performance on ARM, with Geekbench showing a 17% improvement to performance and Bytemark showing a 60% boost. A lot of games running with FEX are now also GPU limited rather than CPU limited.

FEX performance improvement


FEX is showing off some very nice performance improvements with FEX 2312.

FEX 2312 also has various bug fixes, support for extracting EROFS images, improvements to WOW64 compatibility for newer versions of Wine, preparations for improving GDB server integration, and other changes.

FEX 2312 can be downloaded from GitHub. More details on this December update for FEX to round out 2023 can be found on FEX-Emu.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
Holiday Shopping 2023: FSF Endorses 802.11n WiFi, Opteron Boards & USB To Parallel Printer Cable
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
FreeRDP 3.0 Adding Relative Mouse Movement & Other Improvements
GIMP 3.0 Is Hoping To Release In May
OpenSSL 3.2 Released With Client-Side QUIC, SSL/TLS Security Level 2 Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Dropping The X.Org Server Except For XWayland
OpenZFS Is Still Battling A Data Corruption Issue
AMD Has A Nice Performance Optimization Coming With Linux 6.8
Linux Kernel Developers Debate Priority-Based Shutdown Support
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable