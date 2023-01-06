Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
FEX-Emu 2301 Working More On AVX Emulation Atop Arm, New AArch64 Code Emitter
FEX is one of several projects pursuing x86_64 binary software compatibility for Linux atop AArch64 hardware for mobile devices, the increasing number of Qualcomm/Arm powered laptops, etc. FEX over the past year has been making much progress in not only running Linux games on ARM64 but also Windows games running by way of Valve's Steam Play.
Last year FEX-Emu even showed off the game God of War running on Arm hardware via this robust emulator.
In recent months the FEX project has been working on emulating AVX(2) atop Arm and that was a focus again with this month's 2301 release. Around 185 new AVX instructions have now been implemented in FEX-Emu's back-end over the past month. Another 60 or so instructions are still needed before it can be advertised, plus the AVX emulation in turn depending upon Arm SVE/AVE2 hardware support with 256-bit register width. Thus for now FEX's Advanced Vector Extensions emulation is of limited scope for now until next-generation Arm SoCs come with the necessary support.
FEX-Emu 2301 has also been working on implementing a new AArch64 code emitter that is high performance and with lower overhead. The 2301 release also has initial 32-bit thunk support for eventually running 32-bit x86 software in the 64-bit process space, JIT optimizations, and various fixes.
More details on the FEX 2301 release via fex-emu.com. This latest open-source emulator release can be downloaded at GitHub.