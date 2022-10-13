FEX-Emu 2210 Eyes Emulating AVX On Arm, Various Fixes
FEX-Emu as the open-source project aiming for speedy x86/x86_64 games and other software on Arm AArch64 including the likes of Steam has issued their newest feature update. FEX-Emu 2210 is today's newest release for this binary emulator and continues on a nice trajectory for being able to enjoy x86 64-bit binaries on modern Arm Linux systems.
FEX-Emu 2210 brings various changes to its intermediate representation (IR) in preparation for emulating Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) on AArch64. The actual AVX emulation isn't yet completed and will likely require ARM SVE-enabled processors but work is going in this direction to allow for AVX emulation in the future.
FEX-Emu 2210 also brings support for building the thunks with Clang, an uninstall CMake target, 32-bit VDSO thunking support, clean-ups to the IR, SMC deadlock fixing, and other changes.
Downloads and more details on the FEX-Emu 2210 emulator release via FEX-Emu.com.
7 Comments