FEX-Emu 2210 Eyes Emulating AVX On Arm, Various Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 October 2022 at 08:10 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
FEX-Emu as the open-source project aiming for speedy x86/x86_64 games and other software on Arm AArch64 including the likes of Steam has issued their newest feature update. FEX-Emu 2210 is today's newest release for this binary emulator and continues on a nice trajectory for being able to enjoy x86 64-bit binaries on modern Arm Linux systems.

FEX-Emu 2210 brings various changes to its intermediate representation (IR) in preparation for emulating Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) on AArch64. The actual AVX emulation isn't yet completed and will likely require ARM SVE-enabled processors but work is going in this direction to allow for AVX emulation in the future.

FEX-Emu 2210 also brings support for building the thunks with Clang, an uninstall CMake target, 32-bit VDSO thunking support, clean-ups to the IR, SMC deadlock fixing, and other changes.

Downloads and more details on the FEX-Emu 2210 emulator release via FEX-Emu.com.
7 Comments
Related News
DDNet Cooperative Platformer Game Adds Vulkan Renderer
Godot 4.0 Beta 1 Released With Shiny Vulkan Renderer, Tons Of Other Improvements
Cemu 2.0-2 Released For This Open-Source, Linux-Supported Wii U Emulator
Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 Released, New Company Raises $8M+ To Advance This Open-Source Engine
Vulkan-Using X-Plane 12 Flight Simulator Now Available In Beta Form
Godot 4.0 Alpha 16 Released With More Vulkan Renderer Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems
AMD Continues Working Toward HDR Display Support For The Linux Desktop
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
More Arm SoCs, Smartphones & NVIDIA Control Backbone Bus Enabled With Linux 6.1