Enlightenment 0.26 Released With Various Improvements
Enlightenment 0.26 is primarily for shipping bug fixes to users but there is also some minor feature work making it into this lightweight minimal desktop / window manager. Enlightenment 0.26 adds a DDC option for the backlight settings, bigger task previews, added FreeDesktop.org screensaver inhibit support, support for logind's lock/unlock Dbus APIs, the watchdog thread is now enabled by default to detect main loop hangs, new input settings options for flat acceleration and high resolution mouse wheel scrolling, and other changes.
The full list of highlights and downloads for today's modest Enlightenment 0.26 release can be found via Enlightenment.org.