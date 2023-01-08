Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
DragonFlyBSD Adds Temperature Sensor Support For AMD Zen 3 / Zen 4
It didn't make it for the recent DragonFlyBSD 6.4 release but DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon on Saturday got the AMD Family 19h temperature monitoring support merged to Git.
This AMD Family 19h temperature sensor support is added to the existing amdsmn / amdtemp driver code with the new IDs and offsets needed for these newer generations of AMD Ryzen / EPYC processors. The commit also ends up fixing the temperature sensor base for CCD temperatures on some Family 17h (Zen / Zen 2) models.
Some of the temperature offset information and details for this AMD Family 19h support was obtained via looking at Linux's AMD temperature driver code, which was worked on by AMD engineers directly.
In any case those AMD Family 19h users whether it be the AMD Ryzen 5000 / 7000 series or EPYC 7003 / 9004 (or various Ryzen mobile parts) and running DragonFlyBSD can find the temperature monitoring support via this commit.