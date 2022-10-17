DisplayPort 2.1 Spec Published - All DP 2.0 Devices Compatible

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 17 October 2022 at 01:11 PM EDT. 5 Comments
STANDARDS --
VESA today announced the publishing of the DisplayPort 2.1 specification. As a pleasant change, VESA has been working behind the scenes to see that all DisplayPort 2.0 certified products are actually forward-compatible with this more strict DisplayPort 2.1 specification.

DisplayPort 2.0 GPUs, displays, and other DP 2.0 certified products are compatible with DP 2.1. As for what's different with DisplayPort 2.1, from today's press release:
DisplayPort 2.1 has tightened its alignment with the USB Type-C specification as well as the USB4 PHY specification to facilitate a common PHY servicing both DisplayPort and USB4. In addition, DisplayPort 2.1 has added a new DisplayPort bandwidth management feature to enable DisplayPort tunneling to coexist with other I/O data traffic more efficiently over the USB4 link. This increased efficiency is on top of mandated support for VESA’s visually lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) codec and VESA’s Panel Replay capability. DSC bitstream support can reduce DisplayPort transport bandwidth in excess of 67 percent without visual artifacts, while VESA’s Panel Replay capability can reduce DisplayPort tunneling packet transport bandwidth in excess of 99 percent when Panel Replay operation is taking place.
...
DisplayPort 2.1 has also updated the DisplayPort cable specification to provide greater robustness and enhancements to full-size and Mini DisplayPort cable configurations that enable improved connectivity and longer cable lengths (beyond two meters for DP40 cables and beyond one meter for DP80 cables) without diminishing UHBR performance. VESA certified DP40 cables support up to the UHBR10 link rate (10 Gbps), with four lanes, providing a maximum throughput of 40 Gbps, while VESA certified DP80 cables support up to the UHBR20 link rate (20 Gbps), with four lanes, providing a maximum throughput of 80 Gbps.

More details on the DisplayPort 2.1 spec via VESA.org.
5 Comments
Related News
OpenCL 3.0.12 Published With Command Buffers Mutable Dispatch Extension
CXL 3.0 Specification Released - Doubles The Data Rate Of CXL 2.0
OpenGL Celebrates Its 30th Birthday
PCI Express 7.0 Specification Announced - Hitting 128 GT/s In 2025
PoCL 3.0 Released With Minimal OpenCL 3.0 Implementation For CPUs
Fragment Shading Rate Extension Comes To OpenGL ES
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released