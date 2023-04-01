Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Debian Installer Bookworm RC2 Released
Debian Installer Bookworm RC2 restores threading support in the installer with argo2, Zstd is now properly installed alongside the initramfs-tools, cryptsetup has improved support for low-memory systems, fixing GRUB font loading, and fixing Debian's ARM64 Secure Boot support.
The updated Debian Installer also has added support to flash-kernel for the StarFive VisionFive RISC-V board, Lenovo Miix 730 and Lenovo Yoga C630, Allwinner D1 SoC boards, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, and the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Plus Rev 1.3.
Downloads and more details on this second release candidate for Debian 12.0's installer can be found via the debian-boost list.