Debian Installer Bookworm RC2 Released

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

In preparing for releasing Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" in June , out this weekend is the second release candidate of the Debian Installer for this next major Debian Linux release.Debian Installer Bookworm RC2 restores threading support in the installer with argo2, Zstd is now properly installed alongside the initramfs-tools, cryptsetup has improved support for low-memory systems, fixing GRUB font loading, and fixing Debian's ARM64 Secure Boot support

The updated Debian Installer also has added support to flash-kernel for the StarFive VisionFive RISC-V board, Lenovo Miix 730 and Lenovo Yoga C630, Allwinner D1 SoC boards, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, and the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Plus Rev 1.3.Downloads and more details on this second release candidate for Debian 12.0's installer can be found via the debian-boost list