Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
Debian 12 remains on track for releasing next week even with around 100 known RC bugs that likely won't be resolved pre-release. The Debian release team says overall things are on-track.
Debian 12 has been planning for a 10 June release and that remains the target with Debian 12.0 now having entered its "quiet period" ahead of release.
The Debian team noted today in a pre-release update:
"There are still about 100 known RC bugs affecting bookworm, but we have accepted to release having them included. Most of them will be mentioned in the Release Notes. No doubt, more issues will be found after the release when more systems will be running bookworm. As on previous occasions, we anticipate that the first point release for bookworm will occur approximately one month after the release."
Other last minute details on Debian 12.0 ahead of its premiere next Saturday can be found via this mailing list post.
In addition to the Debian 12.0 release, making this coming week exciting is also the 19th birthday of Phoronix.
