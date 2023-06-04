Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 4 June 2023 at 04:00 PM EDT. 5 Comments
DEBIAN
Debian 12 remains on track for releasing next week even with around 100 known RC bugs that likely won't be resolved pre-release. The Debian release team says overall things are on-track.

Debian 12 has been planning for a 10 June release and that remains the target with Debian 12.0 now having entered its "quiet period" ahead of release.

The Debian team noted today in a pre-release update:
"There are still about 100 known RC bugs affecting bookworm, but we have accepted to release having them included. Most of them will be mentioned in the Release Notes. No doubt, more issues will be found after the release when more systems will be running bookworm. As on previous occasions, we anticipate that the first point release for bookworm will occur approximately one month after the release."

Other last minute details on Debian 12.0 ahead of its premiere next Saturday can be found via this mailing list post.

Debian 12 installer


In addition to the Debian 12.0 release, making this coming week exciting is also the 19th birthday of Phoronix.
5 Comments
Related News
Armbian 23.05 Brings Debian Bookworm Based Images, i3 Desktop Support
Debian 12.0's Installer Reaches RC4 Status
Debian Votes To Reinstate Merged-/usr File Movement Moratorium
Debian Installer Bookworm RC3 Released Ahead Of Next Month's Debian 12.0
Debian's APT 2.7 Packaging Tool Begins Rolling Out "Snapshots" Support
Debian Installer Bookworm RC2 Released
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver