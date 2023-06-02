Celebrate Phoronix's 19th Birthday With Phoronix Premium For Just $19
On Monday, 5 June, will mark 19 years since I started Phoronix.com to focus on Linux hardware reviews.
To mark the 19th birthday of Phoronix, there is a Phoronix Premium special, which allows you to access the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode, and the support helps allow me to continue working on Phoronix. Using ad-blockers otherwise to obtain an ad-free experience is very detrimental to the site. Unfortunately, the rampant use of ad-blocking and the overall sad state of the ad industry at large continues to have a negative effect on operations.
The standard rate for Phoronix Premium is typically $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription. For this 19th birthday Phoronix special, you can go premium at $19 USD per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription. From now through the end of next week (11 June, end of day for any timezone) is this premium special.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $19 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
It's that easy and your support goes a long way for continuing to be able to provide new and daily original content, especially when it comes to Linux hardware reviews and more comprehensive benchmark articles that take much greater time to prepare and often times related hardware expenses, electricity costs, etc. Learn more about Phoronix Premium here and thanks for your support.
