Darktable 4.2 Released With JPEG-XL Support
Darktable 4.2 adds a new Sidmoid display transform module, new algorithms in the highlight reconstruction module, support for previewing the effect of a user-generated style on an image before applying it, support for making use of lens correction information embedded within EXIF metadata, rewritten slideshow functionality for a better user experience, and a variety of other changes.
When it comes to file format support, Darktable 4.2 now supports reading WebP image files, supports embedded ICC profiles within exported WebP files, support for the JPEG File Interchange Format (JFIF) extension, and most notably is adding JPEG-XL image read/write support.
Downloads and more details on Darktable 4.2 via GitHub.