Darktable 4.2 Released With JPEG-XL Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 December 2022 at 08:04 AM EST. 16 Comments
For those dealing with RAW photos around the holidays, Darktable 4.2 is out today as the newest feature release to this open-source photography workflow software that aims to compete with the likes of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.

Darktable 4.2 adds a new Sidmoid display transform module, new algorithms in the highlight reconstruction module, support for previewing the effect of a user-generated style on an image before applying it, support for making use of lens correction information embedded within EXIF metadata, rewritten slideshow functionality for a better user experience, and a variety of other changes.


When it comes to file format support, Darktable 4.2 now supports reading WebP image files, supports embedded ICC profiles within exported WebP files, support for the JPEG File Interchange Format (JFIF) extension, and most notably is adding JPEG-XL image read/write support.

Downloads and more details on Darktable 4.2 via GitHub.
