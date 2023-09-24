Intel's DAOS 2.4 Storage Engine Released

While Intel divested its storage business and Intel Optane was sadly discontinued, one of the interesting open-source software projects from its storage efforts has been DAOS, the Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage engine. Version 2.4 of the DAOS software-defined object store designed for high-speed storage was released this past week.DAOS 2.4 stabilizes its support for UCX support on InfiniBand fabrics, Slingshot fabrics are now supported, a technology preview level feature of metadata-on-SSD support, support for multiple SCM namespaces per CPU socket when used on servers with Intel Optane persistent memory, EC parity rotation is now used for erasure coding, multi-user DFUSE support, and various other changes.

Those interested in more of the changes to find with the DAOS 2.4 storage engine release will enjoy reading the release notes for this open-source project update. Those wanting to build DAOS 2.4 from source can find the new release up on GitHub