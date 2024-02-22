CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 24 Built Atop Wine 9.0
Building atop Wine 9.0 stable that released last month, CodeWeavers today released their commercial CrossOver 24 software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and macOS systems.
CrossOver 24 makes it easy to run Windows apps/games on Linux, ChromeOS, and macOS with more polish and UI goodness than upstream Wine. CrossOver 24 is based on Wine 9.0 while also having in tow VKD3D 1.10, MoltenVK 1.2.5 for the latest Vulkan-on-Metal support, Wine Mono 8.1, and other updates.
CodeWeavers added in more UI polishing for CrossOver 24, enhanced preferences. the new Microsoft Office 365 installers now work on Linux, and a number of additional games are now working on macOS. Among the games CodeWeavers has working with CrossOver 24 on macOS are Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Anno 1800, Horizon Zero Dawn, Warframe, Planet Zoo, and others.
More details on today's CrossOver 24 release via the CodeWeavers blog.
9 Comments