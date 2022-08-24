Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 August 2022 at 06:47 PM EDT. 7 Comments
While the Compiz compositing window manager isn't as popular as it was during its early days of adding animated "bling" to the Linux desktop or when it was in use by Ubuntu, there still are some users having fun with it and a handful of contributors making some maintenance and other progress to it.

Out this week is Compiz 0.9.14.2 as the first update -- albeit just a point release -- in two years for this open-source project that was widely used by the Linux desktop a decade ago. Compiz 0.9.14.2 has build fixes for working with newer versions of the GCC compiler, fixing some bugs affecting OpenGL ES usage, and adding support for the _GTK_WORKAREAS_Dn and _GNOME_WM_STRUT_AREA window management hints. The _GTK_WORKAREAS_Dn is used for signaling per-monitor work areas and and _GNOME_WM_STRUT_AREA is used for creating struts between monitors.


The early days of Compiz with wild effects on the Linux desktop...


Compiz 0.9.14.2 also fixes bugs around the pkg-config search path, fixing the Compiz CCSM settings manager appearance for dark themes, support for CMake Unity builds, and using the correct window when deciding if it should appear focused. There are also various translation updates.


More details on the Compiz 0.9.14.2 release via the Compiz mailing list.
