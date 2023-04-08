Cloud Hypervisor 31 Released With More Improvements From Intel & Microsoft

Cloud Hypervisor 31 was released this week as the Rust-written VMM started by Intel that runs atop Linux KVM and Microsoft MSHV while these days is a Linux Foundation project receiving regular contributions from not only Intel and Microsoft but also Tencent, Arm, and other players.

With the new Cloud Hypervisor 31 release they have moved to Linux 6.2 as their reference kernel version, updates against the latest ACPI Tables Rust VMM code, improved the console SIGWINCH handler, improved documentation, and fixed various bugs.

Downloads and more details on the new open-source Cloud Hypervisor 31 release via GitHub.

Looking ahead on the roadmap for hte project they are planning to add NUMA support on MSHV, vfio-user live migration, AMD SEV-SNP guest support, and other features to come.
