Cloud Hypervisor 31 Released With More Improvements From Intel & Microsoft
With the new Cloud Hypervisor 31 release they have moved to Linux 6.2 as their reference kernel version, updates against the latest ACPI Tables Rust VMM code, improved the console SIGWINCH handler, improved documentation, and fixed various bugs.
Downloads and more details on the new open-source Cloud Hypervisor 31 release via GitHub.
Looking ahead on the roadmap for hte project they are planning to add NUMA support on MSHV, vfio-user live migration, AMD SEV-SNP guest support, and other features to come.