Google May Reconsider JPEG-XL Image Support Within Chrome

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 7 August 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE
Last year Google decided to deprecate JPEG-XL image support within their Chrome/Chromium web browser. They expressed not enough interest and other factors for so quickly removing JPEG-XL support from their browser. They went ahead and removed the support for this next-gen JPEG standard while now a half-year later they may be having second thoughts.

Today the Chromium issue tracker over re-considering JPEG-XL support was updated. That ticket was created in part since this year Apple decided to support JPEG-XL within their Safari web browser. Given Apple's clout and there being increasing industry interest still around JPEG-XL, Google dropping the image format in favor of wanting to push AVIF and WebP may have been premature.

JPEG-XL logo


The latest update on the ticket this morning reads:
"Setting status to untriaged and requesting someone from respective dev team to look into this for further updates.

Thanks!!"

We'll see if JPEG-XL support ends up returning to Google Chrome but for now are just cautiously optimistic.
4 Comments
