Google May Reconsider JPEG-XL Image Support Within Chrome
Today the Chromium issue tracker over re-considering JPEG-XL support was updated. That ticket was created in part since this year Apple decided to support JPEG-XL within their Safari web browser. Given Apple's clout and there being increasing industry interest still around JPEG-XL, Google dropping the image format in favor of wanting to push AVIF and WebP may have been premature.
The latest update on the ticket this morning reads:
"Setting status to untriaged and requesting someone from respective dev team to look into this for further updates.
Thanks!!"
We'll see if JPEG-XL support ends up returning to Google Chrome but for now are just cautiously optimistic.