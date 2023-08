Google May Reconsider JPEG-XL Image Support Within Chrome

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Last year Google decided to deprecate JPEG-XL image support within their Chrome/Chromium web browser. They expressed not enough interest and other factors for so quickly removing JPEG-XL support from their browser. They went ahead and removed the support for this next-gen JPEG standard while now a half-year later they may be having second thoughts.Today the Chromium issue tracker over re-considering JPEG-XL support was updated. That ticket was created in part since this year Apple decided to support JPEG-XL within their Safari web browser. Given Apple's clout and there being increasing industry interest still around JPEG-XL, Google dropping the image format in favor of wanting to push AVIF and WebP may have been premature.

"Setting status to untriaged and requesting someone from respective dev team to look into this for further updates.



Thanks!!"

The latest update on the ticket this morning reads:We'll see if JPEG-XL support ends up returning to Google Chrome but for now are just cautiously optimistic.