Canonical Promotes Ubuntu Pro To General Availability
Last October was the Ubuntu Pro beta announcement with free personal subscriptions for up to five systems. Ubuntu Pro is promoted as expanding security coverage, available for every Ubuntu LTS release since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and further compliance/hardening certifications like around HIPAA and FedRAMP. Ubuntu Pro can also be optionally backed by 24x7 enterprise grade support.
Also tossed into the Ubuntu Pro umbrella was access to Ubuntu's real-time (RT) kernel flavor. Additionally, Canonical limits the kernel live-patching support to Ubuntu Pro customers as well.
Under the Ubuntu Pro GA flag, Ubuntu Pro costs $25 per year for workstations and $500 per year for servers. Ubuntu Pro continues to also be offered from public cloud service providers like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud at a rate of around 3.5% of the average underlying compute cost. The free tier for personal/small-scale commercial use remains available for up to five systems.
Those wishing to learn more or to subscribe to Canonical's ramped up Ubuntu Pro service can visit ubuntu.com/pro.