CXL 3.0 Specification Released - Doubles The Data Rate Of CXL 2.0
The CXL Consortium today announced the Compute Express Link 3.0 specification that doubles the data rate of CXL 2.0 to 64 GT/s while introducing no added latency.
While still waiting for more CXL 2.0 enabled servers and for the software support to get squared away within the Linux kernel for its CXL subsystem, CXL 3.0 will be the next iteration of Compute Express Link to look forward to in the future. In addition to doubling the data rate of CXL 2.0, CXL 3.0 introduces fabric capabilities and management, improved memory sharing and pooling, enhanced coherency, and peer-to-peer communication.
- Fabric capabilities
Multi-headed and Fabric Attached Devices
Enhanced Fabric Management
Composable disaggregated infrastructure
- Better scalability and improved resource utilization
Enhanced memory pooling
Multi-level switching
New enhanced coherency capabilities
Improved software capabilities
- Doubles the bandwidth to 64GTs
- Zero added latency over CXL 2.0
- Full backward compatibility with CXL 2.0, CXL 1.1, and CXL 1.0
CXL 3.0 retains backward compatibility with CXL 2.0/1.1/1.0. The specification can be found at ComputeExpressLink.org.
More details on the CXL 3.0 specification via today's press release.
