COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings

14 July 2023
System76 developers working on their Rust-written COSMIC desktop have recently been improving a number of areas of this open-source desktop.

In recent weeks some of the COSMIC enhancements have included tiled window resizing improvements, wallpaper settings and scaling have been implemented, a notification daemon is in development, fractional scaling is now implemented for COSMIC, and text handling within the COSMIC desktop environment continues to be enhanced.

COSMIC


More details on this month's updates to COSMIC can be found over on the System76 blog. It will certainly be interesting to see how far along COSMIC comes by the time of Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS next year.
