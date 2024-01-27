The Budgie Desktop Hopes To Do A Wayland-Only Release This Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 27 January 2024 at 06:41 AM EST. 5 Comments
DESKTOP
The Budgie desktop that started off as the desktop project within the Solus Linux space has written a lengthy blog post outlining their highlights for 2023 as well as providing a glimpse ahead for 2024. The Budgie desktop is working eagerly on Wayland and XWayland support and hope to advance enough this year to deliver a Wayland-only release.

For this year the Budgie desktop is going to see work for delivering Budgie 10 on Wayland. This quarter they hope to see the (X)Wayland session ready for better testing while Q2 will focus on ironing out more Wayland support. Come the second half of the year they hope to be able to deliver "a Budgie 10 series release that is Wayland-only."

Budgie desktop


Also this year the desktop developers will begin work on Budgie 11 as their next-generation desktop.
"2024 is going to be a really exciting year for Budgie Desktop too! The first time we all experience Budgie running under Wayland is going to be a real highlight. We should be putting ourselves in a position where we can finally close the exceedingly long chapter of Budgie 10 development efforts and focus on the next chapter of Budgie Desktop. We are going to learn a lot on our journey developing Budgie 11. With your help, the Buddies of Budgie community will continue to grow and engage with other projects."

More details on the Buddies of Budgie blog for their 2023 recap and 2024 desktop planning.
