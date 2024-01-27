Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
The Budgie Desktop Hopes To Do A Wayland-Only Release This Year
For this year the Budgie desktop is going to see work for delivering Budgie 10 on Wayland. This quarter they hope to see the (X)Wayland session ready for better testing while Q2 will focus on ironing out more Wayland support. Come the second half of the year they hope to be able to deliver "a Budgie 10 series release that is Wayland-only."
Also this year the desktop developers will begin work on Budgie 11 as their next-generation desktop.
"2024 is going to be a really exciting year for Budgie Desktop too! The first time we all experience Budgie running under Wayland is going to be a real highlight. We should be putting ourselves in a position where we can finally close the exceedingly long chapter of Budgie 10 development efforts and focus on the next chapter of Budgie Desktop. We are going to learn a lot on our journey developing Budgie 11. With your help, the Buddies of Budgie community will continue to grow and engage with other projects."
More details on the Buddies of Budgie blog for their 2023 recap and 2024 desktop planning.