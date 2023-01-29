Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
Budgie 10.7 features significant architectural changes, a new application indexer to replace its use of libgnome-menus, a new widget selection design within the Budgie Desktop Settings, dual GPU / switcheroo-control integration into the Budgie Menu for launching games/apps on the secondary GPU, various other Budgie Menu enhancements, a new Budgie screenshot application, notification enhancements, and a variety of other improvements.
Budgie 10.7 official screenshots
Downloads and more details on all of the Budgie 10.7 desktop changes via the project site at BuddiesofBudgie.org.