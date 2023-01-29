Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 29 January 2023 at 04:31 PM EST. 2 Comments
Budgie 10.7 is out today as the newest feature release to this open-source desktop environment that was originally developed as part of the Solus Linux distribution.

Budgie 10.7 features significant architectural changes, a new application indexer to replace its use of libgnome-menus, a new widget selection design within the Budgie Desktop Settings, dual GPU / switcheroo-control integration into the Budgie Menu for launching games/apps on the secondary GPU, various other Budgie Menu enhancements, a new Budgie screenshot application, notification enhancements, and a variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more details on all of the Budgie 10.7 desktop changes via the project site at BuddiesofBudgie.org.
