Blumenkrantz Back To Working On Zink Improvements For 2023

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 January 2023 at 06:20 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
After enjoying a two month holiday, Valve-funded Mike Blumenkrantz is back to working on Mesa's Zink code that implements OpenGL (and via Clover even OpenCL) atop the Vulkan API. Zink has shown it can be quite competitive in its OpenGL performance atop Vulkan compared to dedicated OpenGL drivers and in 2023 should be maturing into even better shape.

Kicking things off in the new year, Blumenkrantz is working on Zink's support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer extension -- a spec he's been working on with the Vulkan working group as part of Valve. The VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer extension was made public in mid-November as part of Vulkan 1.3.235.


The VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer extension introduces new commands for putting shader accessible descriptors directly in memory. VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer was worked on by engineers from Valve, AMD, NVIDIA, Arm, and Intel for making the management of descriptor data more useful. Some Vulkan drivers like RADV already support the extension.

Valve's VKD3D-Proton 2.8 added support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer extension to help with CPU overhead. Blumenkrantz is looking forward to VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer usage with Zink too as it will help further reduce CPU overhead, allow for more direct control over vRAM allocations, and avoid potentially unnecessary flushing.

Mike has written more about this latest Zink work on his blog. There is a merge request that was opened yesterday for Mesa to add Zink descriptor buffer utilization. In there he notes a 3~5% performance improvement for performance and memory to OpenGL games like Tomb Raider as a result of this work.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 22.3.2 Closes Out The Year With RADV RT Fixes, Raspberry Pi V3DV Fixes Too
Mesa Open-Source 3D Drivers Experienced Record Growth In 2022
Mesa 23.0 Enables Vulkan Mesh Shaders For AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series
22 Patches From AMD Further Along Mesa's Workstation Performance
Experimental RADV Vulkan Video Gets H.264 & H.265 Decode Working
Mesa 22.3.1 Released - Led By Intel & Radeon Driver Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
systemd's Growth Over 2022
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
New Patches Aim To Reduce Memory Use While Compiling The Linux Kernel
LLVM Introducing JIT Support For OpenMP Offloading
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes