Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Benchmarks Are Very Competitive To Radeon OpenGL Driver

With this weekend having seen more Zink refactoring code land and Zink being faster than RadeonSI at least for some operations, it was time to fire up some fresh benchmarks of this generic OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. From the newest Mesa code this weekend after the latest Zink patches were merged, here is a look at how the Zink performance is compared to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's native OpenGL support. All of the testing was done using an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

With the trusty Radeon RX 6800 XT, I ran some fresh benchmarks of Zink vs. RadeonSI in various OpenGL benchmarks and Linux gaming tests. A variety of different OpenGL workloads were carried out for seeing how well Zink can compete with the dedicated open-source OpenGL driver for modern AMD GPUs. Both the Zink and RadeonSI tests were done from Mesa 22.3-devel state as of this weekend and using the Linux 5.18 kernel atop an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS installation.

Zink benchmarks earlier this year have already shown a fair amount of competitiveness to RadeonSI while the results today show an increasingly tight race for many Linux games with Zink being routed through the RADV Vulkan driver.