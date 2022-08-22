Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Benchmarks Are Very Competitive To Radeon OpenGL Driver
With the trusty Radeon RX 6800 XT, I ran some fresh benchmarks of Zink vs. RadeonSI in various OpenGL benchmarks and Linux gaming tests. A variety of different OpenGL workloads were carried out for seeing how well Zink can compete with the dedicated open-source OpenGL driver for modern AMD GPUs. Both the Zink and RadeonSI tests were done from Mesa 22.3-devel state as of this weekend and using the Linux 5.18 kernel atop an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS installation.
Zink benchmarks earlier this year have already shown a fair amount of competitiveness to RadeonSI while the results today show an increasingly tight race for many Linux games with Zink being routed through the RADV Vulkan driver.