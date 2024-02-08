Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Blender 4.1 Will Further Expand Linux's CPU Rendering Performance Lead Over Windows
With the work-in-progress release notes on the upcoming Blender 4.1 it notes:
"Linux CPU rendering performance was improved by about 5% across benchmarks"
5% on top of the already leading Linux rendering performance is exciting. This Linux speed-up comes by using huge pages in jemalloc for faster allocations.
Blender 4.1 is due for release on 19 March. It will be fun to put Blender 4.1 through the benchmarking paces.
The work-in-progress release notes also mention Blender 4.1 is delivering on GPU accelerated Intel Open Image Denoise denoising for NVIDIA / AMD / Intel / Apple Silicon GPUs, AMD GPU rendering support for RDNA3 APUs, and other enhancements.