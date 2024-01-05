Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Developer Zygmunt Krynicki who worked at Canonical from 2012 through late 2020 shared today that he's returning to the company to work on the cross-distribution Snap support.
Zygmunt had worked at Canonical on Snapd previously before leaving the company. He wrote today on Fosstodon:
"I will be returning as a snap developer later this month. My main focus will be cross-distribution support. Unlike in the past this will be my full time job. I'm very excited for what is ahead for snaps."
It will be interesting to see where this work leads for improving Snap support across Linux distributions / outside of Ubuntu. It will also be interesting to see if Canonical manages to lure any of the interest away from Flatpak on these other Linux operating systems. One way or another, interesting times ahead. With Ubuntu 24.04 being a Long-Term Support (LTS) cycle, Canonical will likely be investing a lot the next few months in better polishing their Snap support on Ubuntu and perhaps we'll see a few more performance improvements too with that being one of the biggest frustrations of current Snap use around slow app start-up time and the like.