Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 January 2024 at 12:30 PM EST. 21 Comments
UBUNTU
It looks like 2024 could bring improved support for the Snap app sandboxing/packaging format across Linux distributions to better the overall experience of this Flatpak alternative outside the confines of Ubuntu.

Developer Zygmunt Krynicki who worked at Canonical from 2012 through late 2020 shared today that he's returning to the company to work on the cross-distribution Snap support.

Zygmunt had worked at Canonical on Snapd previously before leaving the company. He wrote today on Fosstodon:
"I will be returning as a snap developer later this month. My main focus will be cross-distribution support. Unlike in the past this will be my full time job. I'm very excited for what is ahead for snaps."

It will be interesting to see where this work leads for improving Snap support across Linux distributions / outside of Ubuntu. It will also be interesting to see if Canonical manages to lure any of the interest away from Flatpak on these other Linux operating systems. One way or another, interesting times ahead. With Ubuntu 24.04 being a Long-Term Support (LTS) cycle, Canonical will likely be investing a lot the next few months in better polishing their Snap support on Ubuntu and perhaps we'll see a few more performance improvements too with that being one of the biggest frustrations of current Snap use around slow app start-up time and the like.
