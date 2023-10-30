Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 October 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Another merge window, another attempt for Bcachefs to be mainlined. This file-system was submitted again today for the now-open Linux 6.7 merge window and it stands better chances this cycle of being upstreamed.

Bcachefs was shot down for Linux 6.5, was then re-submitted for Linux 6.6 but that time didn't make it on the basis of not having been in the Linux-Next tree for additional testing. Bcachefs then spent the entire v6.6 cycle within Linux-Next, and has now been submitted for the Linux 6.7 merge window. So barring any new developer objections, it's quite possible Linus Torvalds will decide to pull it this time.

Bcachefs maintainer Kent Overstreet wrote in today's pull request:
One new patch since last week: the exportfs constants ended up conflicting with other filesystems that are also getting added to the global enum, so switched to new constants picked by Amir.

I'll also be sending another pull request later on in the cycle bringing things up to date my master branch that people are currently running; that will be restricted to fs/bcachefs/, naturally.
...
It's also been soaking in linux-next, which resulted in a whole bunch of smatch complaints and fixes and a patch or two from Kees.

The only new non fs/bcachefs/ patch is the objtool patch that adds bcachefs functions to the list of noreturns. The patch that exports osq_lock() has been dropped for now, per Ingo.

So fingers-crossed and hopefully Bcachefs will land in Linux 6.7. Stay tuned...
8 Comments
Related News
Stratis 3.6 Released For Improving Linux Storage Management
Multi-Grained Timestamps Revised Following Revert From Linux 6.6
OpenZFS 2.2 Released With Block Cloning, Linux Container Support & Better Performance
OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 Released With More Fixes & Linux 6.5 Compatibility
OpenZFS 2.1.13 Brings Linux 6.5 Kernel Compatibility
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support