Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Another merge window, another attempt for Bcachefs to be mainlined. This file-system was submitted again today for the now-open Linux 6.7 merge window and it stands better chances this cycle of being upstreamed.
Bcachefs was shot down for Linux 6.5, was then re-submitted for Linux 6.6 but that time didn't make it on the basis of not having been in the Linux-Next tree for additional testing. Bcachefs then spent the entire v6.6 cycle within Linux-Next, and has now been submitted for the Linux 6.7 merge window. So barring any new developer objections, it's quite possible Linus Torvalds will decide to pull it this time.
Bcachefs maintainer Kent Overstreet wrote in today's pull request:
One new patch since last week: the exportfs constants ended up conflicting with other filesystems that are also getting added to the global enum, so switched to new constants picked by Amir.
I'll also be sending another pull request later on in the cycle bringing things up to date my master branch that people are currently running; that will be restricted to fs/bcachefs/, naturally.
...
It's also been soaking in linux-next, which resulted in a whole bunch of smatch complaints and fixes and a patch or two from Kees.
The only new non fs/bcachefs/ patch is the objtool patch that adds bcachefs functions to the list of noreturns. The patch that exports osq_lock() has been dropped for now, per Ingo.
So fingers-crossed and hopefully Bcachefs will land in Linux 6.7. Stay tuned...
8 Comments