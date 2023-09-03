Bcachefs File-System Re-Submitted For Linux 6.6
The Bcachefs file-system code born out of the Linux kernel's block cache code was submitted for Linux 6.5 but ultimately rejected. Bcachefs is now trying again to land for the current Linux 6.6 merge window.
Bcachefs has seen further clean-ups and review since its failed merge attempt last cycle. Linus Torvalds also got around to personally reviewing the code and situation.
For Linux 6.6 the Bcachefs driver is clearly marked as "experimental", the changes outside of Bcachefs have been better reviewed and the block layer changes were submitted via the respective block subsystem updates, and with a bit of luck it's now ready to land.
Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet sent out the new pull request on Saturday night. It's now awaiting action this week by Linus Torvalds to see if he'll merge it for Linux 6.6 or new issues are raised.
