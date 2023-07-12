Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6

12 July 2023
While the Linux 6.5 kernel merge window just ended days ago and there still is two months to go until that stable release, already the lead developer of the Bcachefs file-system is working to get the code merged for Linux 6.6.

Lead Bcachefs developer Kent Overstreet submitted the Bcachefs merge request for Linux 6.5 but it didn't end up being merged this cycle. Concerns were raised on the mailing list around changes to the kernel outside of the Bcachefs module itself and other disagreements taking place on that lengthy kernel mailing list thread.

In the Linux 6.5-rc1 announcement Linus Torvalds commented, "The biggest single mention probably goes to what wasn't merged, with the bcachefs pull request resulting in a long thread (we didn't hit a hundred emails yet, but it's not far away). Let's calm this party down."

Overstreet appears undeterred and is working on getting Bcachefs enhancements made and appears that he will be submitting a new merge request for what will be the Linux 6.6 cycle.

Overstreet published a new mailing list post today that outlines some of the latest changes. The Bcachefs kernel code is now clearly marked as "EXPERIMENTAL", another code reviewer has been added for Bcachefs, there is other code review happening, some of the prerequisite patches have been pruned down, and discussions over the QA process.

He ended the LKML post with:
And here's the branch I intend to re-submit next merge window, as it currently sits:


https://evilpiepirate.org/git/bcachefs.git/log/?h=bcachefs-for-upstream

That's where he continues queuing the latest Bcachefs file-system code and for what he's hoping will be in good enough shape for acceptance into the Linux 6.6 merge window when it kicks off in about two months.

Those wishing to learn more about the Bcachefs file-system features can do so via the project site at bcachefs.org.
