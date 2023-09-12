Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
While Bcachefs was not merged for the Linux 6.6 cycle with one of the concerns raised by Linus Torvalds being that it hadn't been vetted via the "linux-next" staging area, that process has now begun to raise hopes of potentially seeing the new file-system driver introduced for Linux 6.7.
Overnight the Bcachefs file-system driver was added to the Linux-Next tree as that loose testing area of experimental code that hopes to get into the "next" kernel cycle.
The Bcachefs Git repository is now being pulled into Linux-Next to allow more eyes on the code and all of the automated build/test infrastructure leveraged by various individuals and vendors for testing this leading edge "-next" code. Having Bcachefs in Linux-Next will lead to much more build testing of the code in different environments and ideally help uncover any lingering bugs before the next Linux kernel merge window opens up in about two months.
So for those interested, Bcachefs is in linux-next.
17 Comments