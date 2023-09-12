Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 September 2023 at 06:25 AM EDT. 17 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While Bcachefs was not merged for the Linux 6.6 cycle with one of the concerns raised by Linus Torvalds being that it hadn't been vetted via the "linux-next" staging area, that process has now begun to raise hopes of potentially seeing the new file-system driver introduced for Linux 6.7.

Overnight the Bcachefs file-system driver was added to the Linux-Next tree as that loose testing area of experimental code that hopes to get into the "next" kernel cycle.

The Bcachefs Git repository is now being pulled into Linux-Next to allow more eyes on the code and all of the automated build/test infrastructure leveraged by various individuals and vendors for testing this leading edge "-next" code. Having Bcachefs in Linux-Next will lead to much more build testing of the code in different environments and ideally help uncover any lingering bugs before the next Linux kernel merge window opens up in about two months.

Bcachefs is in Linux-next.git


So for those interested, Bcachefs is in linux-next.
17 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.6 SMB Client To Allow Adjusting Cache Time For Directory Contents
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 Delivers Last Minute Fixes
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
CephFS Completes Multi-Year Effort Adding FSCRYPT Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization