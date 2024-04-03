Microsoft Rolls Out Azure Linux 2.0.20240403 With Security Fixes & Other Patches

10 April 2024
Microsoft's Azure Linux formerly known as CBL-Mariner for their in-house Linux distribution is out with a new version. Azure Linux 2.0.20240403 was released overnight and comes with a number of security updates and other fixes.

Azure Linux continues relying on the aging Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which has seen a number of CVEs fixed in the latest point releases. In addition to many Linux kernel security fixes, a number of other packages have seen updates in the name of security including PAM, WPA_Supplicant, ClamAV, Kubervirt, libvirt, Node.js, the X.Org Server, Ansible, Zstd, Python, and numerous other packages.

This new Azure Linux release also fixes a cloud-init pkg install error, enables ccache and artifact suffixes for fast-track PR checking, fixing toolchain rebuilds for delta builds, forces systemd coredump to use LZ4 compression, and various other alterations,

Azure Linux


Downloads and more information on the new Microsoft Azure Linux release via GitHub.
