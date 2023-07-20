Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Arm Talks Up Their Open-Source Contributions, Adding Support For Panfrost
Arm wrote an announcement today outlining their expanded open-source partnerships and highlight some of the work they are doing in the open-source world.
While Arm has supported Collabora with the Arm Mali graphics work on the Lima driver stack since 2020, they are now announcing that they expanded their collaboration to also include the newer Panfrost open-source driver both for the Mesa and kernel components in supporting newer generations of Arm Mali graphics hardware. Arm supports the further development of the Panfrost open-source driver and ensuring customers can make use of this Linux driver if desired.
Further open-source steps Arm is taking includes more developer accessibility within the Linaro project, Arm doing more to help out the open-source Python community, seeing more embedded software run on Arm, and Arm's RAN Accelerator Library "RAL" has been moved to being an open-source project for helping 5G infrastructure.
More details on these latest open-source efforts by Arm can be found via Arm's announcement.