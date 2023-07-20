Arm Talks Up Their Open-Source Contributions, Adding Support For Panfrost

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 20 July 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT. 14 Comments
ARM
While Intel is well known -- and well regarded -- as being one of the top contributors to the Linux kernel as well as being a significant player in many other open-source projects with their countless open-source software contributions over the years, Arm is now trying to better promote their open-source support and open contributions.

Arm wrote an announcement today outlining their expanded open-source partnerships and highlight some of the work they are doing in the open-source world.

While Arm has supported Collabora with the Arm Mali graphics work on the Lima driver stack since 2020, they are now announcing that they expanded their collaboration to also include the newer Panfrost open-source driver both for the Mesa and kernel components in supporting newer generations of Arm Mali graphics hardware. Arm supports the further development of the Panfrost open-source driver and ensuring customers can make use of this Linux driver if desired.

Arm RAL


Further open-source steps Arm is taking includes more developer accessibility within the Linaro project, Arm doing more to help out the open-source Python community, seeing more embedded software run on Arm, and Arm's RAN Accelerator Library "RAL" has been moved to being an open-source project for helping 5G infrastructure.

More details on these latest open-source efforts by Arm can be found via Arm's announcement.
14 Comments
Related News
Arm Guarded Control Stack "GCS" Patches Debut For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.5 On AArch64 Sees New Extensions, KPTI Cleanup
Arm Ethos-U Linux Driver Posted For Machine Learning Processor
LLVM 17 Lands Arm Neoverse-V2 Scheduling Model
Arm Details The Cortex-X4 With +15% Performance, Armv9.2 ISA
Initial Apple M2 Support & Other 64-bit ARM Changes For Linux 6.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit