Archinstall 2.5.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes For The Arch Linux Installer
Over the past year and a half of being on the Arch Linux install media, archinstall has made it dramatically quicker and easier to get this popular Linux distribution installed. Out today is Archinstall 2.5.1 with a number of fixes and other changes for this easy-to-use Arch Linux installer.
Archinstall 2.5.1 adds an explicit --offline option to disable various Internet-required checks, improves Btrfs sub-volume definitions, improved block device handling, setting more sane default file permissions for logs and configurations, improved UI functionality, the password strength checks are now less intrusive, and there are many bug fixes.
Archinstall 2.5.1 also fixes Btrfs compression not being properly handled within the /etc/fstab, a fix for some PCIe devices not showing up properly, more graceful handling of network issues, and a variety of other bug fixes.
More details on the changes to this text-based Arch Linux installer that can be found on the monthly Arch Linux ISO media can be found via the GitHub project site.
