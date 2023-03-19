Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS Released For Launching Your Own Open-Source Cloud
This "turnkey solution" for building out an open-source cloud computing platform released the v4.18 long-term support version as part of being at CloudFest 2023, the German cloud computing conference happening this week
With CloudStack 4.18 there are 300+ new features along with plenty of fixes and other enhancements. Among the major features of Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS is support for auto-scaling, edge zones, a two-factor authentication framework, volume encryption, Ceph multi-monitor support, various new settings, official support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, secure VNC for KVM usage, custom quota tariffs, and much more.
Those wishing to learn more about Apache CloudStack 4.18 for launching your own open-source cloud can do so via the 4.18 release announcement or heading straight to cloudstack.apache.org.