Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS Released For Launching Your Own Open-Source Cloud

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 20 March 2023 at 06:33 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS has been released as the newest version of this open-source cloud computing software that allows building out your own cloud atop various hypervisors and allows easy management for large networks of VMs.

This "turnkey solution" for building out an open-source cloud computing platform released the v4.18 long-term support version as part of being at CloudFest 2023, the German cloud computing conference happening this week

With CloudStack 4.18 there are 300+ new features along with plenty of fixes and other enhancements. Among the major features of Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS is support for auto-scaling, edge zones, a two-factor authentication framework, volume encryption, Ceph multi-monitor support, various new settings, official support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, secure VNC for KVM usage, custom quota tariffs, and much more.

Those wishing to learn more about Apache CloudStack 4.18 for launching your own open-source cloud can do so via the 4.18 release announcement or heading straight to cloudstack.apache.org.
