AlmaLinux's ELevate Begins Handling EPEL Repositories
The downside of ELevate is that it has only worked to date when using official operating system repositories. For those using the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) as is common for augmenting the software selection on RHEL/CentOS, ELevate has not been a supported path for upgrading.
ELevate now allows moving between CentOS 7 and AlmaLinux 8 when EPEL is enabled on the system. At the moment upgrading from EL8 to EL9 with EPEL enabled isn't yet supported but is being worked on.
More details on the ELevate support for EPEL via the AlmaLinux blog.