ASUS Unveils The Tinker V As Their First RISC-V Board
For over a half-decade ASUS has been selling the Thinker Board devices as their line of Raspberry Pi alternatives. To date the ASUS Tinker Board single board computers have all been Arm-based while now they have launched their first RISC-V board, the Tinker V.
The ASUS Tinker V is their first RISC-V single board computer and intended for the industrial IoT (Internet of Things) developer community. The ASUS Tinker V is set to officially run Debian Linux and Yocto while surely with time more Linux distributions will be supported.
ASUS Tinker V will begin sampling in Q2 but with no reported pricing yet. It's also going to be very slow so set your expectations appropriately: it's powered by a 1GHz single-core RISC-V processor. The ASUS Tinker V uses a Renesas RZ/Five with an AndesCore AX45MP single-core 1.0GHz processor. The Tinker V has 1GB of DDR4 system memory and an optional 16GB eMMC and micro SD slot. There are two Gigabit LAN ports, two CAN bus connectors, two RS-232 COM ports, 20-pin header GPIO, and other connectivity. But with being IoT focused, there isn't any display support.
Those interested in learning more about the ASUS Tinker V can do so via tinker-board.asus.com.
