ASUS Unveils The Tinker V As Their First RISC-V Board

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 March 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT. 6 Comments
HARDWARE
For over a half-decade ASUS has been selling the Thinker Board devices as their line of Raspberry Pi alternatives. To date the ASUS Tinker Board single board computers have all been Arm-based while now they have launched their first RISC-V board, the Tinker V.

The ASUS Tinker V is their first RISC-V single board computer and intended for the industrial IoT (Internet of Things) developer community. The ASUS Tinker V is set to officially run Debian Linux and Yocto while surely with time more Linux distributions will be supported.

ASUS Tinker V


ASUS Tinker V will begin sampling in Q2 but with no reported pricing yet. It's also going to be very slow so set your expectations appropriately: it's powered by a 1GHz single-core RISC-V processor. The ASUS Tinker V uses a Renesas RZ/Five with an AndesCore AX45MP single-core 1.0GHz processor. The Tinker V has 1GB of DDR4 system memory and an optional 16GB eMMC and micro SD slot. There are two Gigabit LAN ports, two CAN bus connectors, two RS-232 COM ports, 20-pin header GPIO, and other connectivity. But with being IoT focused, there isn't any display support.

Those interested in learning more about the ASUS Tinker V can do so via tinker-board.asus.com.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.4 Slated To Start Removing Old, Unused & Unmaintained PCMCIA Drivers
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
HP Dev One Production Ends For One Of The Most Interesting Linux Developer Laptops
Linux Getting Quirk For Working NVMe PCIe On Surface Pro X, ThinkPad X13s
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Linux 6.3 Crypto Brings ARIA AVX2/AVX-512, TRNG Driver For StarFive SoCs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions